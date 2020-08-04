Democrat Volunteer Arrested For Burning Down Part of Democrat Party Headquarters in Phoenix

A “disgruntled” Democrat volunteer has been “arrested in connection with the fire set to the Democratic Party Headquarters,” according to Phoenix police.

Matthew Silvanus Egler, 29, was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure, a class 2 felony, in connection to the blaze that caused “substantial damage” to the Democrat Party headquarters in downtown Phoenix.

The blaze destroyed part of the building housing the county Democratic offices, including computers, tablets, phone-banking equipment and years of candidate and organizing information, county Chair Steven Slugocki said in an email to supporters.

Egler was arrested after he claimed responsibility for the fire on social media and threatened more violence, according to the release.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by today’s news, but appreciate the swift action by law enforcement to ensure that the suspect is in custody,” Arizona Democratic Party Chair Felecia Rotellini and Maricopa County Chair Steven Slugocki said in a joint statement.

ARREST MADE: 29-year-old Matthew Egler has been arrested in connection with the fire set to the Democratic Party Headquarters. The fire happened after midnight on Friday, July 24 near Central and Thomas in Downtown Phoenix. The fire caused substantial damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/6cXhOppySA — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 29, 2020

KTAR report: Egler had been banned from volunteering at the Democratic office “due to the nature of his previous behavior,” according to a joint press release from the Phoenix fire and police departments.

Investigators say they also tied Egler to the crime using surveillance video from the scene.

The footage showed a man matching Egler’s description arriving alone at the building on Central Avenue just north of Thomas Road in a Pontiac Vibe, authorities said.

The suspect broke glass doors and then set the fire before fleeing in the vehicle, authorities said.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade told KTAR News 92.3 FM that the perpetrator used a chemical that made the flames especially potent.

“We can tell you it’s a dangerous accelerant and this person knew what they were doing,” he said. “When they put that accelerant out there they knew that it was going to quickly cause a lot of destruction, and that’s exactly what it did.”

The fire department quickly responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. and put out the blaze, but the damage was done.

“Fire investigators were there 15 minutes after that fire started. … Early on into this event we knew that this was arson,” McDade said.

The Pontiac, which had out-of-state plates and was registered to a family member of Egler, was located after it was abandoned in Chandler.

Eglar was arrested near his father’s house in Peoria after a search warrant was served at the residence, according to authorities.

The Arizona Democratic Party shares the building with Maricopa County Democratic Party, but the county side received the brunt of the damage.

A party spokesman said the fire won’t have a large effect on operations since employees have been working remotely since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s sad from the standpoint of all the memories that were in there and the memorabilia, but for the most part we’re focused on what’s ahead and that nobody was injured,” Matt Grodsky, communications director for the Arizona Democratic Party, told KTAR News 92.3 FM last week.