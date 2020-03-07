Democrat Strategist Admits Joe Biden Is ‘Not All There’ and ‘Mentally Deteriorating’

Democrat strategist Justin Horwitz admitted during a Thursday appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight that Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden is “mentally deteriorating” and the Democrat establishment is “perfectly aware with what is happening with Joe Biden.”

“He is a candidate that is mentally deteriorating. People in the Democratic establishment say, ‘Oh don’t say that.’ They really believe that they can shield Joe Biden from public scrutiny and the reality is, they can’t,” he said.

“We all see what’s going on here and it’s going to be a disaster if we nominate Joe Biden,” he added.

Breitbart report: Horwitz, an outspoken Sanders supporter, spoke with Tucker Carlson Thursday night and discussed the Democrat establishment’s purported efforts to “shield” a “mentally deteriorating” Biden from the public.

When asked by Carlson if he believes that the Democrat establishment is “perfectly aware” of what is happening with Biden, Horwitz noted that “everyone is perfectly aware with what is happening with Joe Biden,” calling him a “candidate in decline.”

“We all see it. He can’t get on stage without making some type of gaffe, and these aren’t the same gaffes that he made in his previous two failed presidential runs,” he said. “These gaffes are a lot more serious. These gaffes clearly indicate that he is not all there anymore.”

Horwitz said Biden’s state will be on display to a greater degree in coming debates when he goes against Sanders — who he called a “sharp debater” — head to head.

“I think Bernie picks up steam and ends up winning the nomination because Biden simply can’t debate,” Horwitz said.

“They’re trying to protect him from being in public. Well, unfortunately when you run for president, you’re going to be in public,” he continued. “People are going to see what’s happening.”

Horwitz made similar remarks during a February appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, noting that it was “obvious” that Biden is “not all there anymore”.