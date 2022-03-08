Democrat Sentaor Says World Must Now Transition To Green Energy To Undercut Russia

US Senetor Jeff Merkley (D-OR) has called for a ‘climate emergency’ to solve the oil crisis claiming that the world needs to transition to green energy to undercut Russia

Talking on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In” Merkley argued that in order to undermine Russia’s power, we have to “end our dependence on oil and have the world transition to renewable energy.”

He said that Russia will be able to sell oil as long as there’s demand for it.

Breitbart reports: Merkley said, “As long as there is a world market for oil, Russia will be able to sell its oil. And so, unfortunately, not all my colleagues yet understand that the way to undercut the power of Russia is to end our dependence on oil and have the world transition to renewable energy.”

He continued that decades ago, we didn’t know about two things: “One was [the] tremendous climate impacts of burning fossil fuels. And the second is, renewable energy was very expensive at that time, as compared to fossil fuels. Now, it’s cheaper. So, we have every reason to pivot quickly. We should be having a national American solar program. We should have a climate emergency. We should be transitioning to offshore wind, and we should be doing it in partnership and leading the world in this effort to end this addiction to oil, this damage to the climate, and the enrichment of people like Putin.”