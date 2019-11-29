Democrat Senator, Who Held Mock Trump Assassination, Resigns Amid Corruption Probe

Illinois Democratic State Sen. Martin Sandoval, a Trump critic who hosted a mock Trump assassination at a political fundraiser, resigned Wednesday after FBI agents raided his Chicago home earlier this year, as part of an ever-widening investigation for fraud, theft of federal funds and bribery.

State Sen. Martin Sandoval said his resignation would be effective Jan. 1, according to his letter to the Secretary of the Senate.

In September, FBI agents raided Sandoval’s offices to find information on concrete and construction businesses as well as data related to bribery or theft of federal funds.

The officials were also looking for information on a power company, lobbyists, gambling interests, a red-light camera company, and at least three suburban mayors.

A political fundraiser for @SenatorSandoval simulates an assassination attempt against a mock @realDonaldTrump decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture. pic.twitter.com/MlT9zjB1mn — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 17, 2019

According to Fox News: The raid was also followed by federal law enforcement actions in the towns of McCook, Lyons, and Summit — all of which are part of Sandoval’s district, according to reports from The Journal Gazzett & Times-Courier and The Chicago Tribune.

The move comes after two months of pressure by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state leaders who demanded Sandoval step down as chairman of the Transportation Committee.

Sandoval has represented the 11th District since 2003. In his resignation letter, Sandoval said he continues to have respect for his constituents and that Illinois senators convinced him that his resignation was necessary for the party to move forward.

The news comes weeks after former Baltimore mayor, Catherine Pugh, who resigned earlier this year amid a book deal scandal, was federally charged with 11 counts of fraud, tax evasion, and wire fraud.

Pugh, a Democrat, was indicted by a grand jury on the conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, seven counts of wire fraud, and two counts of tax evasion, according to a newly unsealed indictment.

The charges come in the most recent development in a scandal over a no-bid book deal that led to the former mayor’s resignation in May this year.