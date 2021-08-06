Democrat Senator Arrested for Raping Multiple Children

Democrat Arizona state Senator Tony Navarrete was arrested on Thursday night for raping multiple underage children, according to reports.

Police officials say Navarrete was arrested for multiple pedophile-related crimes, including the rape of a child that occured in 2019.

The Senate Democrats confirmed his arrest via a statement that read:

“We are aware one of our members has been arrested and are awaiting further details and for law enforcement to do its job. We will not have further comment at this time.”

Fox10phoenix.com reports: On Tuesday, Navarrete confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, and he was recovering with mild symptoms at home.

Navarrete was first elected as the State Representative for Arizona’s 30th District in 2016. In 2018 he was elected to serve as the district’s state Senator. He is also the Deputy Director of Promise Arizona, a non-profit.