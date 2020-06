Democrat Senator and former VP running mate of Hillary Clinton, Tim Kaine on Tuesday declared that the United States created slavery.

This is the same man who almost became Vice President of the United States.

“The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it,” Tim Kaine said.

WATCH:

Sen. Tim Kaine: "The United States didn't inherit slavery from anybody. We created it." pic.twitter.com/VM86sRrtn1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2020

