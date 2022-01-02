Democrat Rule in New York Prioritizing Antiviral Pills for Non-white People

Non-white people will be prioritized over white people for anti-viral pills to treat Covid, Democrats in New York have announced.

New York state’s Department of Health (DOH) announcement, dated December 27, warned that limited supply of oral antivirals will “require providers to prioritize treatment for patients at highest risk for severe COVID-19 until more product becomes available.”

Breitbart.com reports: Under a list of eligibility requirements for oral antiviral treatment, it said one requirement should be “have a medical condition or other factors that increase their risk for severe illness” and that one risk factor is being a “non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor, as longstanding systemic health and social inequities have contributed to an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.”

The announcement also linked to a separate undated DOH document on prioritization that contained the same guidance.

Columnist Karol Markowicz drew attention to the guidelines in a tweet, where she said, “NY State Department of Health warns they don’t have enough Paxlovid or Monoclonal Antibody Treatment and white people need not apply.”

Columnist Karol Markowicz drew attention to the guidelines in a tweet, where she said, "NY State Department of Health warns they don't have enough Paxlovid or Monoclonal Antibody Treatment and white people need not apply."

Journalist and author Abigail Shrier called for a constitutional challenge to the guidance. “If the state can discriminate racially for medical treatment, then the 14th Amendment truly has no meaning. There needs to be a constitutional challenge to this IMMEDIATELY,” she tweeted.

If the state can discriminate racially for medical treatment, then the 14th Amendment truly has no meaning.



Former Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller placed blame on the signal sent by the Biden Administration.

Former Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller placed blame on the signal sent by the Biden Administration. He tweeted:

Political commentator Dave Rubin tweeted: "Systemic racism, brought to you by progressive Democrats…"

Political commentator Dave Rubin tweeted: “Systemic racism, brought to you by progressive Democrats…”