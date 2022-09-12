Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal Caught Deleting Post Mourning 9/11 Terrorists

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal mourned the 9/11 hijackers in a disturbing post commemorating the deadliest attack on US soil in history. In a now-deleted Twitter post, the progressive Congresswoman reminded Americans to remember the lives of the hijackers.

“Today we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives serving our country in the forever wars that followed,” wrote Rep. Jayapal.



There are a few problems with what Jayapal wrote. 2,977 people were killed in the deadly attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, The Pentagon in Washington DC, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Jayapal’s number of 2,996 includes the 19 terrorists who hijacked the planes.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Jayapal also made the exact same “mistake” when commemorating the 9/11 death toll last year on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

“Today we remember every life lost on that tragic day 21 years ago and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed,” she wrote. “At the same time, we must acknowledge the climate of hate that our Arab, Muslim, Sikh, and other immigrant communities have had to endure.”



Jayapal also posted the message on her Instagram page and updated the post to read, remember “every life lost” on 9/11 while lamenting the “climate of hate that our Arab, Muslim, Sikh, and other immigrant communities have had to endure.”



Attempting to cast Arabs and Muslims as the victims of the 9/11 attacks, she wrote “Today we remember every life lost on that tragic day 21 years ago and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed. At the same time, we must acknowledge the climate of hate that our Arab, Muslim, Sikh, and other immigrant communities have had to endure.”



Jayapal added, “Let’s recommit ourselves to choosing love over hate and unity over division.”



In another tweet, Jayapal called for Americans to also remember the “hate, discrimination, and erosion of civil liberties they had to endure.”



“9/11 is when my path into activism and organizing truly began. So much changed that day, and so much has happened in the intervening two decades but our work still continues,” she tweeted.



“Today we must remember the communities right here at home that suffered so much — not only through the terrorist attacks that affected every American’s psyche, but also the hate, discrimination, and erosion of civil liberties they had to endure.



On her personal account, the activist wrote, “On 9/11, we vow to #NeverForget every life lost on that tragic day. At the same time, we must acknowledge the climate of hate that our Muslim, Sikh, and marginalized communities have had to endure. Let’s recommit ourselves to choosing love over hate and unity over division.”



On Twitter, Jayapal attempted to fix the error by making 9/11 about herself. She posted, “9/11 is when my path into activism and organizing truly began. So much changed that day, and so much has happened in the intervening two decades but our work still continues.”



Jayapal continued, “Today we must remember the communities right here at home that suffered so much — not only through the terrorist attacks that affected every American’s psyche, but also the hate, discrimination, and erosion of civil liberties they had to endure.”



She concluded, “That’s why last year, with @RepJudyChu, @Ilhan, and @RepRashida, I introduced a resolution to recognize our history and to rectify our future.”



In citing fellow Squad member Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN) Jayapal reminded Twitter users about Omar’s comments in 2019 about the 9/11 terrorist attack where she complained about “the discomfort of being a second-class citizen” before claiming the Council on American-Islamic Relations “was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and [Muslims] were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”