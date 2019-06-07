Democrat Rep: My ‘Lizard Brain’ Wants ‘Bad Things’ To Happen To Trump

Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes appeared on CNN Thursday and admitted his “lizard brain” wants “bad things” to happen to President Trump during his Thursday appearance on “The Situation Room” with Wolf Blitzer.

Appearing of Wolf Blitzer’s “The Situation Room”, Rep. Himes’ comments came as Blitzer asked what he thought about Politico’s report that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wants to see Trump “in prison.”

“Do you want to see President Trump in prison?” Blitzer asked.

Himes decided not to answer the question directly and instead launched into a bizarre rant about his “lizard brain” and unnamed “bad things“:

Wolf, look, you know, probably 30-to-40% of the American public wants to see this president in prison. I think what Nancy Pelosi is saying, first of all, I think she’s channeling the emotions of a lot of people who are very emotional, who look at the behavior of this president, the constant lying, the use of tariffs against our best allies and biggest trading partners. You know, the attacks on the media.

DailyCaller reports:

Blitzer repeated his question after Himes‘ monologue, but Himes responded:

“The lizard brain that I have says I hope bad things happen to this man because he has been so destructive to our republic, to the concept of democracy, to the concept that internationally we are a light unto the nations.”

He continued. “So, what I really hope … is that in 2020, the American voters look into their hearts, think about the generation that we’ve been celebrating today, who as young men decided that they would give their lives for this country.”

Fifty-six House representatives have backed an impeachment inquiry of Trump, according to The Hill’s whip count.