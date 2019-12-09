Democrat Rep: American Voters Must NOT Be Allowed To Decide If Trump Should Be POTUS

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) has dismissed concerns the American public should have a say over the impeachment of President Trump, admitting she is “worried in general about 2020” and angrily declaring “if we wait for an election to settle this, then we will have waited too long.“

During a Thursday interview with CNN, Rep. Escobar warned against allowing American voters to review the facts of the Ukraine matter and decide for themselves — at the ballot box — whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

“If you have a corrupt executive, who is willing to maintain power by corrupting our election, there is an urgency there,” Escobar told anchor Jake Tapper.

“We have already seen that the president has done everything possible to prevent us from getting access to all of the documents, all of the witnesses that we need to.”

“If we wait for the courts, if we wait for an election to settle this, then we will have waited too long,” Escobar said.

“I am worried in general about 2020,” Escobar later added.

“I believe that we are on a precipice, a very dangerous precipice, as a country in so many ways.”

Rep. Escobar is not the first Democratic member of Congress to express the view that American voters must not be allowed to re-elected President Trump in 2020.

In fact, Escobar seems to be taking her lead from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who angrily dismissed concerns during the impeachment inquiry that the American public should have a say over the impeachment of President Trump, angrily declaring “the voters are NOT going to decide.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff also claimed Tuesday there was a danger in waiting to review “every last fact” when asked in a news conference why the unpopular impeachment was being pushed at 100 miles per hour.

“There is,” Schiff said, as CNN reported, “grave risk to the country with waiting until we have every last fact, when we already know enough about the president’s misconduct to make a responsible judgement about whether we think that’s compatible with the office of the president.”