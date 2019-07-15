ROCK BOTTOM: Democrat Poll Shows What Voters Think of AOC, Ilhan Omar

An internal Democrat poll released Sunday revealed that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are extremely unpopular with voters.

A new internal Democrat poll in swing districts released Sunday revealed that socialist Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) are extremely unpopular with voters and their “toxic” socialism may cost the Democratic Party the presidency and the House in 2020.

“Ocasio-Cortez was recognized by 74% of voters in the poll; 22% had a favorable view,” Axios reported. “Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — another member of The Squad — was recognized by 53% of the voters; 9% (not a typo) had a favorable view.”

“Socialism was viewed favorably by 18% of the voters and unfavorably by 69%,” Axios added, whereas “capitalism was 56% favorable; 32% unfavorable.”

DailyWire reports: The firm that conducted the poll gave the results to Axios on the condition that it not be named because it works “with all parts of the party.”

A top Democrat involved in the 2020 congressional races told Axios: “If all voters hear about is AOC, it could put the [House] majority at risk. [S]he’s getting all the news and defining everyone else’s races. Socialism is toxic to these voters.”

The poll’s results match numerous other polls that have been taken on Ocasio-Cortez and socialism.

A June poll from inside Ocasio-Cortez’s district found:

  • They don’t like her. She has a more than 2:1 ratio of unfavorable (50.88%) to favorable (21.37%) in public opinion.
  • They don’t trust her. Only 10.75% thought she had their best interests in mind in quashing the Amazon deal – 32.60% said she didn’t.
  • They don’t want her. 33.44% are ready to vote against her, and only 13.30% would vote for her.

“A Quinnipiac poll released on Thursday morning found that 23 percent of Americans had a favorable view of the member of Congress, while 36 percent had an unfavorable view — a -13 overall approval rating,” Vox reported in March. “This new poll isn’t a one-off finding. Three prior surveys — one in January from Morning Consult, one in February from Fox, and a third in mid-March from Gallup — all found that more Americans had negative views of AOC than had positive ones.”

A NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll from March found that, of socialism in general, “only 18% of respondents approved, while 50% of respondents disapproved.”

