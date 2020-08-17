Democrat Politician Threatens To ‘Burn Down’ Entire ‘White Privilege’ Suburb at BLM Protest

Hundreds of radical Black Lives Matter protesters have threatened to burn down the entire Minneapolis/St. Paul suburb of Hugo if the Minneapolis Police union chief and his wife refuse to step down from their jobs and move away from the area.

John Thompson, a radical DFL activist and politician who last week won his primary for House District 67A in St. Paul, joined the BLM protest and shouted threats into a microphone about burning the entire suburb to the ground.

One clip shows him shouting “You think we give a f*** about burning Hugo down?” In another, he says “F****** Hugo.”

This is Democrat John Thompson, campaigning for State House in district 67A in St. Paul.



He just told a crowd to "burn down [the city of] Hugo."



pic.twitter.com/8B7jTadpHV — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 15, 2020

More than 100 people congregated outside Minneapolis police union president Bob Kroll’s home in Hugo, where he lives with his wife, WCCO reporter Liz Collin. The rally on Saturday came as part of an effort calling for both Kroll and Collin to be fired from their jobs.

More from John Thompson who recently won his Primary for 67A in St. Paul as he yells profanities & anti-police rhetoric w neighborhood children & residents nearby.



"We sick of yo' white a*s!"



Thompson lead BLM protesters to the home of Police Union President Bob Kroll in Hugo pic.twitter.com/kTWfaER7B7 — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) August 16, 2020

Two videos circulating on Twitter show John Thompson wearing a shirt reading “Bob KKKroll Must Go!” and shouting into a microphone to the group of protesters, with neighbors and children nearby.

Activists also smashed piñata effigies of the pair and took a knee before dispersing.

The Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party is a political party in the U.S. state of Minnesota. It is affiliated with the U.S. Democratic Party.

StarTribune report: In a statement on Saturday, Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan referred to the protesters as “radical Democrats” who harassed the community surrounding Kroll’s home.

Thompson’s words and the “overall sentiment of today’s Democrats is reprehensible,” the statement read.

Thompson posted an apology on Facebook on Sunday, writing that he became an activist and decided to run for the Legislature to fix the criminal justice system, dismantle institutional racism and honor his friend, Philando Castile.

“I want to make a positive difference and my comments on Saturday were not helpful,” he wrote. “Inflammatory rhetoric is not how I want to address the important issues we’re facing, and I apologize.”

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin also issued a statement Sunday saying the party does not condone any rhetoric that is violent, hateful or inflammatory.

“I’m grateful for the work John is doing to combat systemic racism, and I’m glad that he recognizes yesterday’s rhetoric was inflammatory, hurtful, and does not help move our state forward in the fight for justice,” Martin wrote.