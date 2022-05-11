Democrat Party Loyalists Vow More Violent Attacks on Pro-life Groups: “Biden Has Given Us Permission”

Democrat Party loyalists say they feel emboldened to violently attack pro-life groups following The White House’s approval of their illegal tactics.
A far-left group calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” has claimed responsibility for the recent firebombing on a Wisconsin pro-life group and has promised more violence.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
A “first communique” was sent to Democrat activist Robert Evanson Tuesday morning.
Latest Videos
Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles
Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study
President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property
Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election
Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans
Thepostmillennial.com reports: The statement reads:
“This was only a warning. We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics and violent anti-choice groups within the next 30 days.”
Full statement follows:
Bellingcat journalist Robert Evans tweeted that his source has “has a reputation for extreme reliability.”
Madison Police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer issued a statement that read in part: The Police department “is aware of a group claiming responsibility for the arson at Wisconsin Family Action and are working with our federal partners to determine the veracity of that claim.”
The attack came after a leaked SCOTUS draft opinion indicated that the highest court was going to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that police have “made no arrests in the fire at Wisconsin Family Action. The remnants of two Molotov cocktails were found at the site and the message ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either’ was spray-painted on the building’s exterior. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has said someone set the fire after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite. It took the fire department about five minutes to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.”