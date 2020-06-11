Democrat Official Who Introduced Motion To Defund Police Has Private Home Police Security Detail

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, who introduced a motion to cut LAPD’s budget by $150 million, had a private LAPD protection detail camped at her home from April to June costing the taxpayer $100,000, according to a report Monday from Spectrum News 1.

After the report from Spectrum News aired, Martinez canceled the police security detail. She had been exposed.

“It’s kind of ironic,” LAPD Detective Jamie McBride, director of the LA Police Protective League, told Brunell. “Here she is demanding $150 million be reallocated from the police budget, but yet she has security at her house by the Los Angeles Police Department.”

While one LA Councilmember was introducing a motion to cut $150 million in #LAPD funding, that official also had round-the-clock private security provided by the department at their home. @LAPPL calls it hypocrisy, adding it may have cost taxpayers around $100k. @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/lrrRC65oj1 — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) June 8, 2020

WesternJournal report: Martinez apparently thinks that she is entitled and important enough to have her own protection at her disposal, but the people of LA should fend for themselves.

“It’s disgusting,” McBride said. “For two officers in front of a residence since April, you’re probably over $100,000 of the people’s money.”

Nury Martinez immediately canceled the expensive police security detail that had been sitting outside her personal property for the last two months after being questioned about it.

It’s obvious she doesn’t care about the safety of the people she represents. She only wants her own property protected.

According to the Spectrum report, “Multiple LAPD sources confirmed the units were directed to provide 24/7 security beginning April 4 at Martinez’s home, almost always staffed by two officers. As of May 6, we’re told the detail decreased to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with roving patrol checks overnight.”

A Martinez spokesman told Spectrum on Monday that the police detail was sought because she had received threats.

“After death threats to the Council President and her daughter and safety concerns that began over a month ago, LAPD recommended that placing a detail at her home was the best course of action to ensure the safety of the Council President and her family,” Rick Coca said.

Coca said Martinez canceled the detail “because she felt the security it was supposed to provide was now compromised,” Spectrum reported.

Even if you believe that explanation, Martinez is still a prime example of liberal hypocrisy, placing herself on a pedestal so high that she used taxpayer dollars for her personal security while seeking to yank police protection away from others in her city.