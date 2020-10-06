Democrat Official Arrested for Pulling KNIFE on ‘Women for Trump’ Supporters

The communications director for the Democrat Party of Washington County, Oregon, was arrested after pulling a knife on female Trump supporters at an event hosted by the Oregon Women for Trump.
Clayton John Callahan was arrested on October 4 after “he pulled a very sharp knife and threatened the Republican women,” according to a Facebook post by PJ Media contributor Victoria Taft.
Taft wrote: “The Washington County, Oregon Democrat Party Communications Director, Clayton John Callahan, was arrested SUNDAY [Oct. 4] when he decided to do a little ‘communicating’ with the Oregon Women for Trump group.”
She continued: “He pulled a very sharp knife and threatened the Republican women and a guy he was trying to block. No idea what led to the confrontation except that he appears to be a crazed person who is easily triggered. This appears to be a hate crime. See the arrest record below. Wow. Just wow.’
Rightjournalism.com reports: The altercation was captured on video. Callahan was booked into jail on Unlawful Use Of A Weapon charges but was quickly released.
Video below:
Pulling a knife on people because you hate their political beliefs is a hate crime.
When the knife-wielder is The Washington County, Oregon Democrat Party Communications Director, it should be a cause for firing, prosecution & prison.
