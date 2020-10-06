Democrat Official Arrested for Pulling KNIFE on ‘Women for Trump’ Supporters

The communications director for the Democrat Party of Washington County, Oregon, was arrested after pulling a knife on female Trump supporters at an event hosted by the Oregon Women for Trump.

Clayton John Callahan was arrested on October 4 after “he pulled a very sharp knife and threatened the Republican women,” according to a Facebook post by PJ Media contributor Victoria Taft.

Taft wrote: “The Washington County, Oregon Democrat Party Communications Director, Clayton John Callahan, was arrested SUNDAY [Oct. 4] when he decided to do a little ‘communicating’ with the Oregon Women for Trump group.”

She continued: “He pulled a very sharp knife and threatened the Republican women and a guy he was trying to block. No idea what led to the confrontation except that he appears to be a crazed person who is easily triggered. This appears to be a hate crime. See the arrest record below. Wow. Just wow.’

The Washington County, Oregon Democrat Party Communications Director, Clayton John Callahan, was arrested SUNDAY when… Posted by Victoria Taft on Monday, October 5, 2020

OWFT had a Trump Convoy today in Portland. We were approached and threatened by a knife weilding democrat leader from Washington Co. Democrat party! @MrAndyNgo @TuckerCarlson @realDonaldTrump @PatriotPrayerUS pic.twitter.com/ZysOBPL8S6 — Oregon Women for Trump 2020 (@RealOWFT) October 5, 2020

Rightjournalism.com reports: The altercation was captured on video. Callahan was booked into jail on Unlawful Use Of A Weapon charges but was quickly released.

Video below:

Pulling a knife on people because you hate their political beliefs is a hate crime.

When the knife-wielder is The Washington County, Oregon Democrat Party Communications Director, it should be a cause for firing, prosecution & prison.