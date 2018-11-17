Democrat Calls For Nuking Citizens Who Don’t Relinquish Their Guns

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has called for the government to use nuclear weapons on American citizens who refuse to relinquish their guns.

While promoting the abolishment of the 2nd Amendment, Swalwell warned gun-owners that “the government has nukes” and would be prepared to use them against “families and communities” of those who refuse to give them up.

Swalwell issued the threat in response to a news report that detailed his $15 billion government plan to confiscate millions of guns from American citizens by force.

So basically @RepSwalwell wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You’re outta your fucking mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power. https://t.co/bK1GVyjFej — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 16, 2018

Swalwell responded to the tweet by warning: “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

Swalwell’s tweet sparked a tweetstorm of outrage online:

“You don’t need AR-15s because the government isn’t tyrannical, and, anyway, if you try to stop us taking them we will nuke you” is my favorite of all the gun control talking points. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 16, 2018

AR-15s are so dangerous that we must nuke gun owners to confiscate them — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 16, 2018

You assume that members of our combined forces would follow unconstitutional orders, and take up arms against citizens of the United States. Short war indeed. .cc @DLoesch @KyleKashuv — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 16, 2018

Personally, I have a bigger problem with an elected official blithely talking about nuking his fellow Americans than my neighbor owning an AR-15. But YMMV. https://t.co/yfiRAeuCn3 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 16, 2018

I'm stunned there were enough sheep to vote so this guy ended up with a "Rep" in front of his name. The U.S. government is now going to nuke…….get this……..its own people. https://t.co/S0NuyMZD2r — Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) November 16, 2018

It must not be against @Twitter TOS to casually insinuate that it’s better to give up our guns than die in a thermo-nuclear blast at the hands of the U.S. gov’t. ☢️☢️☢️ ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/3Zo1m93ikO — Conservative Review (@CR) November 16, 2018

"If you don't turn over your guns, we'll nuke you" is definitely a reasonable argument to make. https://t.co/4YFDxi1CPf — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 16, 2018

What the hell is this? Is this guy insane? 👇🏻 https://t.co/mTbOMC8xY2 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 16, 2018

Eric Swalwell is simply an idiot who has built a large social media #Resistance following by being the member of Congress willing to issue the most inflammatory, reckless & extreme decrees about Trump/Russia: the easiest way to get noticed in Dem politics: pic.twitter.com/jyRSF56UXx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 16, 2018

Swalwell confirmed to the NRA’s Dana Loesch that he wants to confiscate all semi-automatic weapons:

She’s not lying. We should ban assault weapons by buying them back or restricting them to ranges/clubs. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/XbRpOvXlF3 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

Swalwell then argued that if a firearm contains a pistol grip then that makes the weapon even more powerful: