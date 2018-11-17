Democrat Calls For Nuking Citizens Who Don’t Relinquish Their Guns

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has called for the government to use nuclear weapons on American citizens who refuse to relinquish their guns. 

While promoting the abolishment of the 2nd Amendment, Swalwell warned gun-owners that “the government has nukes” and would be prepared to use them against “families and communities” of those who refuse to give them up.

Swalwell issued the threat in response to a news report that detailed his $15 billion government plan to confiscate millions of guns from American citizens by force.

Swalwell responded to the tweet by warning: “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

Swalwell’s tweet sparked a tweetstorm of outrage online:

Swalwell confirmed to the NRA’s Dana Loesch that he wants to confiscate all semi-automatic weapons:

Swalwell then argued that if a firearm contains a pistol grip then that makes the weapon even more powerful:

