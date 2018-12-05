Democrat Rep Boasts She Helped Migrant Caravan Enter US

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) has confessed that she helped caravan migrants, including unaccompanied children, gain entry to the US after they were denied at the border by immigration officials.

Jayapal is one of the far left Justice Democrats, the group that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, and she’s the newly-elected chair of the House Progressive Caucus.

Jayapal bragged on Twitter that she helped to get five “asylum seekers” in to the United States. Note how liberals are calling every migrant trying to come to the United States an “asylum seeker” when virtually none of them would qualify.

“I was able to successfully assist 5 asylum seekers – 2 unaccompanied minors, a mother and her 9-year-old child, and a young man with a serious medical condition – into the United States,” she claimed.

Young Conservatives report:

Of course, Jayapal has no interest in US laws. As a committed globalist, she was only interested in talking about international law.

“Initially they were denied, in violation of U.S. and international law, but I was able to intervene and ensure that they could simply present themselves for asylum in the United States,” she said.

Then she spread fake news, accusing Trump of lying about the border and the caravan:

“The president is lying about this caravan, he’s fear mongering,” Jayapal said. “He’s trying to use people who are seeking asylum and literally running from death just for his own political benefit and that’s a disgrace. He is creating a crisis at the border.”

“When I read the report about a week ago that kids and moms were being tear gassed, I just couldn’t sleep,” she said. “I want to go see for myself what is happening, what happens to asylum seekers as they get to the border, how are they turned back, what’s happening to them in between, where the conditions in which they’re living.”

So here’s the problem.

There is nothing prohibiting the migrants from applying for asylum, properly, at ports of entry. Trump is not stopping that, despite lies told by Democrats to the contrary.

So what did Jayapal do? Is she confessing to an abuse of power by walking these people over other migrants waiting in line, not to mention the other actual legal immigrants trying to get into the country? All so she could grandstand, virtue signal and bash Trump.

Migrants were tear gassed after they. attacked border patrol agents with rocks and projectiles and tried to tear down border fencing. Agents also said most of the migrants were young single men and that they tried to use women and children as “human shields.”

Additionally, it should be noted that no, the migrants are not “literally running from death.” Virtually all of them are economic migrants who would not qualify for asylum, as border patrol officials have noted.

They claim asylum because they know it’s the magic word to hold up their case and possibly have them released into the United States where they can disappear and never show up for the hearing.

But that’s probably more truth than Jayapal would ever want you to hear.

And yes, FYI, Rep. Jayapal, the Obama administration used pepper spray at a higher rate than the Trump administration. When you weren’t grandstanding and trying to walk migrants past the proper process.