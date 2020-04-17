Democrat Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Abortion During Coronavirus ‘Is Life Sustaining’

The Democrat governor of Michigan declared Thursday that abortion during the coronavirus pandemic is “life sustaining.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discussed abortion in times of the coronavirus pandemic during David Axelrod’s Axe Files podcast posted Thursday.

Whitmer, who has come under fire over her draconian lockdown measures, noted that while Michigan has put a hold on performing all elective surgeries, abortions can still be performed in the state and are considered essential.

“We stopped elective surgeries here in Michigan,” she said. “Some people have tried to say that that type of a procedure is considered the same and that’s ridiculous,” she added, referring to abortion.

“A woman’s healthcare, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she starts a family is not an election, it is a fundamental to her life,” Whitmer claimed. “It is life sustaining and it’s something that government should not be getting in the middle of. ”

Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says abortion is “life-sustaining”https://t.co/yiMr8Xs85q pic.twitter.com/A7fnBZpZ3A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 16, 2020

Dailycaller.com reports: Whitmer’s comments come after many states have temporarily banned elective medical procedures. Multiple governors have declared abortions as nonessential and temporarily banned the procedures.

Abortion advocates, led by Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights, have struck back at such bans through legal measures.

The National Abortion Right’s Action League accused President Donald Trump and Republicans of using the coronavirus to limit abortion access in a Wednesday ad. The Trump campaign responded, saying the abortion lobby’s attempts to use coronavirus to promote abortion are “disgusting.”

“President Trump is the most pro-life president in American history,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday evening.

He added: “It’s disgusting, but not surprising, that the extreme abortion lobby would try to use a global health crisis to promote the killing of unborn children.”

Whitmer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.