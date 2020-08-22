Democrat Mayoral Candidate Arrested For Faking Own Kidnapping For ‘Sympathy and Votes’

A candidate who is running to be the “first black female mayor” in Sumter, South Carolina has been arrested for allegedly filming a fake kidnapping and beating of herself to gain publicity and win sympathy votes in November, reports The State.

Authorities charged Sabrina Belcher with conspiracy as well as filing a false police report following the fake kidnapping.

Police Chief Russell Roark has accused the mayoral candidate of creating disorder and division in the community for her own personal gain.

“This was simply an effort to create disorder and discontent in our community for personal gain,” said Chief Russell Roark in a press release.

Belcher was filmed being robbed, beaten and kidnapped on Tuesday in a video on Facebook live and according to The State, the black Democrat faked the whole crime in order to gain “sympathy” before the election.

“They staged a kidnapping and beating in order to garner publicity, sympathy and votes in the November election,” said police.

Here is part of the now-deleted Facebook live video police say was a fake kidnapping stunt to garner sympathy votes. Sabrina Princess Belcher campaigned to be the "first black female mayor" for Sumter, S.C. #HateHoax pic.twitter.com/UUM121q8UZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

TPM report: After the fake kidnapping, she said she was “assaulted and kidnapped by an unknown man during an attempted robbery,” when speaking to police, adding that the man broke the windows on her vehicle as well.

The unknown man Belcher was referring to is allegedly named Christopher James Eaddy. Eaddy received charges of conspiracy as well, says the Sumpter Police Department.

Belcher is still running for mayor in South Carolina against five other candidates. In addition to her interest in local politics, Belcher also performs rap music.