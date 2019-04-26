Democrat Mayor in Texas Arrested for Illegal Voting Scheme

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina has been arrested for voter fraud, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday morning.

According to law enforcement, Molina and his wife were involved in an “illegal voting scheme” in the 2017 mayoral election.

Theconservativeopinion.com reports: Police allege that Molina and his wife “had numerous voters” fraudulently register for the election, which he later won, in what authorities describe as a “vote harvesting scheme.”

BREAKING: Mayor of Edinburg has been arrested for voter fraud. Voter fraud is an affront to democracy and places the decision-making authority of the Texas electorate in the hands of those who have no right to make those choices. https://t.co/MfeE1i6v81 — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 25, 2019

Molina has been accused of ordering voters to illegally change their registration information, with some even claiming to live in an apartment complex he owns, in order to help him win the election.

