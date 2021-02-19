Democrat Mayor of Texas Border City Pleads With Biden to Stop Releasing Illegals

The Democrat mayor of a Texas border city is pleading with President Biden to stop releasing illegal immigrants into his city.

Bruno Lozano, the mayor of Del Rio, posted his open letter to Biden on the city’s YouTube channel.

“I am pleading and requesting with you to please put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants awaiting court dates into the city of Del Rio and surrounding areas,” the mayor said.

“We do not have the resources available to house and accommodate these migrants within our community.”

“If you do send these individuals into our community, we will be forced to make a decision to leave them without resources under these dire circumstances,” Lozano added.

“I am asking to please stop. Please make another plan for this federal issue.”

