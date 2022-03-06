Democrat Mayor Charged with Child Rape

Former Democrat mayor of Beaverton, Dennis “Denny” Doyle, was charged with possession of “sickening” child rape videos, the US Attorney’s Office District of Oregon announced on Friday.

According to court documents, Doyle, 73, “knowingly and unlawfully possessed material containing child pornography between November 2014 and December 2015.”

“…Images included a depiction of a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained twelve years of age” the documents declared.

Via the Justice Department:

Dennis “Denny” Doyle, the former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, is facing federal charges for illegally possessing child pornography. Doyle, 73, a Beaverton resident, has been charged by criminal information with one count of possession of child pornography. According to the information, between November 2014 and December 2015, Doyle is alleged to have knowingly and unlawfully possessed digital material containing child pornography, including images depicting minors under twelve.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Doyle pleaded not guilty when he appeared before a judge on Friday.

“If convicted, Doyle faces up to 20 years in federal prison a $250,000 fine, and a life term of supervised release,” the feds said in a press release.