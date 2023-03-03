Democrat Mayor Arrested on Sickening Array of Pedophilia Charges Resigns Citing ‘Mental Health’ Issues

A Democrat mayor has been arrested on a sickening array of pedophilia charges after he was caught distributing child pornography to a network of pedophiles operating in his district.

On Thursday, authorities announced that Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland, had been arrested on 40 counts of possessing child exploitative material and 16 counts of distributing child exploitative material. Wojahn subsequently resigned from his position citing the need to address his “mental health.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Prince George’s County Police Department reported that Wojahn, 47, was accused of 56 counts of alleged child pornography, including 40 counts of possessing child exploitative material and 16 counts of distributing child exploitative material.

Having served as the mayor of College Park since 2015, Patrick Wojahn, aged 47, stated in his resignation letter that he would be stepping away to address his mental health. He expressed gratitude for the “profound honor and privilege” of serving the city, and his resignation letter was posted on the city’s website.

On February 17, 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) that suspected child pornography was being distributed on a social media account operating within the county.

PGPD investigators determined the account belonged to Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland. A search warrant was executed at Wojahn’s home on February 28, where investigators found multiple electronic devices. Wojahn was subsequently arrested and charged with 40 counts of possession and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives arrested and charged 47-year-old Patrick Wojahn with 56 counts of possession & distribution of child pornography. https://t.co/Dn9H1kzkh9 pic.twitter.com/TlspmoUmyl — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 2, 2023

On Thursday, the City of College Park wrote:

“Last night, after business hours, Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation as Mayor of the City of College Park, effective immediately on March 2. Mayor Wojahn has served in this position since 2015 and on Council since 2007. The City of College Park thanks Mayor Wojahn for his many years of dedicated service.”

“Effective immediately, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until a Special Election is held and a new Mayor has been sworn in. Per the City Charter, a Special Election must be held within 65 days. The City’s Board of Election Supervisors will convene to schedule the date of the Special Election. Details about the upcoming Special Election, including candidate packets and voting information, will be posted on the City’s website at www.collegeparkmd.gov. The candidate elected as Mayor in the Special Election will serve until the next Mayor is seated following the November 5, 2023 General Election.”