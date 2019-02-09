Democrat-Controlled Los Angeles Infested with Typhus; Spreads to City Hall

A typhus epidemic is rapidly spreading through the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles due to the growing homeless population and mountains of rat-infested trash.

According to authorities, the deadly disease has now reached City Hall and now all the carpets may need to be replaced.

All carpets at Los Angeles City Hall may need to be replaced amid a Typhus outbreak that may have infected one city employee while at work, according to a motion filed by Council President Herb Wesson on Wednesday.

Wesson first became aware of a vermin issue in November 2018, contacted pest control experts and removed all his office’s carpets, according to the motion.

The motion reported cleanup issues and a noticeable increase in rodents in the area, which could have contributed to the outbreak.

Wesson’s motion asks for a report on the scope of vermin and pest control issues at City Hall, and instructs city staff to report back with a cost estimate for removing all carpets in the building and an assessment of all live plants in any city building.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Symptoms of typhus include fever, headache and a rash. Untreated cases are fatal.

“It felt like somebody was driving railroad stakes through my eyes and out the back of my neck,” Greenwood told NBC 4 last week. “Who gets typhus? It’s a medieval disease that’s caused by trash.”

Ms. Greenwood believes she contracted typhus from fleas that have infested her office at City Hall East.

“There are rats in City Hall and City Hall East,” Greenwood added. “There are enormous rats and their tails are as long as their bodies.”

In October, Mayor Garcetti promised to clean up the heaps of rat-infested trash piling up around Los Angeles to help combat the Typhus epidemic.

Even though the Mayor allocated millions of dollars to help clean up the streets in LA, especially Skid Row, known as “the Typhus Zone,” there are still mountains of trash everywhere and the infectious disease is worsening.

KTLA reported that city workers were seen power-washing the ground outside of City Hall Thursday and clearing out piles of rat-infested trash in the area nearby.

Heaps of trash, rats, typhus, exploding homeless population and tent cities — isn’t liberalism grand?