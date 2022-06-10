Democrat Lawmaker Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools

A California Democrat, who previously introduced a bill that protected “consensual” gay sex between men and boys, is now working on introducing drag queens to schools.
Scott Wiener, a woke Democratic politician who represents San Francisco, is the lawmaker responsible for California’s law that softens sex offender requirements for adults who molest “willing” minors. As Newspunch previously reported, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Wiener’s bill into law in 2020.
Now, as though Weiner has not done enough to endanger the state’s children, he has announced that he plans to introduce new legislation adding “Drag Queen 101” to compulsory school curricula.
Wiener was responding to Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton’s promise to introduce legislation banning children from attending drag shows. Slaton made the pledge after disturbing images and video of children attending a drag show in a Texas bar went viral.
“This guy just gave me a bill idea,” Wiener tweeted. “Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.”
Weiner did not respond to questions asking if he was joking and, due to his past record, it seems highly likely that he was not.
“The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton said in a statement when he announced the impending legislation.
“As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.”
“I promised my voters that I would stand up for their values and fight to protect Texas kids,” he continued.
“I was re-elected on that promise and I intend to keep it by authoring legislation to defend kids from being subjected to drag shows and other inappropriate events.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this important legislation.”
Wiener has a track record of introducing radical legislation. In January 2019, he introduced SB 145, which “would exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law in September 2020.
Under that new law, adults who are less than 10 years older than a minor older than 14 and are convicted of having anal or oral sex with that minor will not be automatically added to the sex offender registry.
Wiener also introduced legislation (now California state law) allowing biological males in women’s prisons.
“It’s a really positive step forward,” Wiener said of SB 132 in August 2021.
“In California we are moving the opposite direction, embracing our trans siblings, making it clear that trans people are fully part of this community, and that we love and honor them, and that we are gonna lift them up.”
“I’m really proud of this law,” he added.
Baxter Dmitry
The Sin of Pride that’s infected the churches globally leading rhem all ino HellTheyve transmitted it to the people. God smote Soddom and gomorrah because of their pride. Not their sexuality.
And that’s what they want They want God to destroy Creation they in there hate truth and beauty “Pope Benedict, who said he was devoting the rest of his life to praying for the salvation of the Church BECAUSE he knows better than anyone on earth how corrupted ot is. Truth and beuty are God’s Word and His creation of Man and Earth.
let us find this guy.