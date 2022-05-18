Democrat Judge DROPS Charges against Man Who Beat White Nursing Home Patients to Death

A liberal judge has dropped that charges against Jaden Hayden who was arrested for repeatedly beating white elderly nursing home patients to death.

Yes, really.

In May 2020 several videos began circulating social media showing an African American man beating elderly white men and women in nursing homes by punching them repeatedly in the head.

Hayden filmed himself beating the vulnerable patents in their beds until they were bleeding.

One of his victims died as a result of his injuries.

This was also posted on my @Twitter feed and @JudicialWatch contacted authorities who then, in response to our concern, arrested this person. Thanks to those who helped us get this done. https://t.co/zER9GCWVK4 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 21, 2020

Hayden was arrested and charged shortly after the videos of him committing the deadly attacks went viral. Hayden’s father argued that his son was the victim of “a racist system.”

This week, the charges against Hayden were dropped after Democrat Judge Roberta Archer of 36th District Court ruled that Hayden was incompetent to face trial.

WXYZ reports: