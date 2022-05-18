Democrat Judge DROPS Charges against Man Who Beat White Nursing Home Patients to Death

A liberal judge has dropped that charges against Jaden Hayden who was arrested for repeatedly beating white elderly nursing home patients to death.
Yes, really.
In May 2020 several videos began circulating social media showing an African American man beating elderly white men and women in nursing homes by punching them repeatedly in the head.
Hayden filmed himself beating the vulnerable patents in their beds until they were bleeding.
One of his victims died as a result of his injuries.
Hayden was arrested and charged shortly after the videos of him committing the deadly attacks went viral. Hayden’s father argued that his son was the victim of “a racist system.”
This week, the charges against Hayden were dropped after Democrat Judge Roberta Archer of 36th District Court ruled that Hayden was incompetent to face trial.
WXYZ reports:
“He shouldn’t be in jail,” Marty Hayden said of his 22-year-old son Jaden, who has been charged with several counts, including the May 2020 beating of Norman Bledsoe in a nursing home in the West side of Detroit. .
The charges against Jaden Hayden were dismissed after declaring him incompetent.
Marty Hayden said that if his son was convicted and sent to prison, it would only worsen his mental health problems.
“So the system will let him down again. He will not be rehabilitated,” Marty Hayden told 7 Action News on Tuesday, adding that because of his son’s mental health problems he could not understand the severity of his actions.
Marty Hayden hopes to find a lawyer to prosecute for placing his son in a nursing home, where he believes he was set to fail and Bledsoe became a victim.
“Why put him in a nursing home? Elderly people are around, ”he said.
Jaden Hayden filmed himself on video repeatedly struck by Bledsoe as an army veteran lay in his bed. Two men lived in a room at Westwood Nursing Center on the West Side of Detroit.
Jaden Hayden was at a group home in Washington County when he called his father to say he heard voices and thought people wanted to kill him.
“He was in crisis,” Marty Hayden said of his son, who had a history of violent behavior.