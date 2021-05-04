Democrat House Speaker Arrested for Sex Trafficking

Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt has been arrested and charged by Portland police on sex trafficking crimes.

Hunt, a lifelong Democrat, voted for a 2011 bill that he is charged under.

The Democrat is one of eight men cited by the Human Trafficking Unit of the Portland Police in April. Officers had set up a sting operation using online decoys on known human trafficking websites – and Hunt contacted them to arrange payment for sexual acts, according to the Portland Tribune.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Hunt and the others were arrested and cited for commercial sexual solicitation.

The disgraced politician was the Oregon House majority leader from 2007-2009 and served as speaker during the 2009-11 session.

“Human trafficking is not a victimless crimes. Survivors of human trafficking may be hesitant to seek out help from law enforcement due to the fact they may have been forced, coerced, or manipulated to commit crimes and fear arrest. Cases of human trafficking often include physical, sexual, and mental abuse. From the outside they may look like domestic violence, robbery, sexual assault, or fraud. The Portland Police Bureau, in conjunction with other federal and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to deterring prostitution and human trafficking activities,” the Portland Police said in a statement.

The statement continued on to say that “the Portland Police Bureau Human Trafficking Unit has embedded Victim Advocates available for resources and services to those who are interested. There are also many community organizations that provide help to those affected by human trafficking.”

Hunt did not comment when contacted by the Portland Tribune.