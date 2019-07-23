Democrat-Led House Oversight Committee to Vote on Holding Kellyanne Conway in Contempt

The Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee will vote Thursday on whether to hold Kellyanne Conway in contempt of Congress or not.

Last Monday President Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway skipped a House Oversight hearing and defied a Congressional subpoena by refusing to engage in a Democrat-led witch-hunt against her on (non existent) Hatch Act violations.

Now, the enraged panel are meeting on Thursday to vote on holding Conway in Contempt.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Democrats do not legislate. They spend all of their time and resources harassing Trump and his associates.

The House Oversight Committee last month voted to subpoena Kellyanne Conway for testimony in connection with her (non-existent) violations of the Hatch Act.

In June, the US Office of Special Counsel said in a report given to President Trump that his counselor Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly violated the Hatch Act and recommended her removal from federal service.

The Hatch Act bars federal employees from engaging in political activity.

“The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) calls on President Donald J. Trump to remove Ms. Conway from her federal position immediately,” the agency wrote in a letter to the White House. “[K]ellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media,” the letter stated.

“This is a clear cut case. We are not requiring her to testify about advice she gave the president or about the White House’s policy decisions,” Cummings said last Monday.

“We are requiring her to testify before Congress about her multiple violations of federal law, her waste of taxpayer funds, and her actions that compromise public confidence in the integrity of the federal government,” he added.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said last week that the House Oversight Committee is carrying out a “purely political campaign to harass the president and his close advisors.”