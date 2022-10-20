Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul: God Agrees With Abortions

Democratic New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared that God is on the abortion side of the war against unborn babies.

And she’s being publicly scolded by Franklin Graham, chief of the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan’s Purse.

“Isaiah 5:20 is very clear: ‘Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!’ But that’s exactly what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has done in saying that God is ‘on our side’ in fighting to expand access to abortion,” Graham wrote on social media.

“She even called the fight for legal abortion a ‘moral responsibility.’ Can you believe that?”

Wnd.com reports: He continued, “If that weren’t shocking enough, Hochul’s announcement last week that the state would dole out $13.4 million to abortion providers came not in a government building but in a Manhattan church – with stained glass and images of the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ in view. Woe, indeed!

“Hochul is no friend to the unborn nor to pro-lifers. She called those of us who believe in the sanctity of human life from the womb to the tomb ‘Neanderthals’ back in June. The folks at New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedoms were right when they wrote: ‘Gov. Hochul has embraced wicked lies about who God is, about the nature of human life, and about the meaning of the word ‘compassion.”

“They also said: ‘Let us pray that the Lord will change our Governor’s heart so that her soul can be saved through a relationship with Jesus and so that the lives of New York’s unborn children will not continue to be sacrificed on the altars of lust, selfishness, and convenience,” Graham said. “Amen to that! Pray for our leaders—most of all, that they would turn to the Lord Jesus Christ. He is our only hope!”

It was in a report in Decision Magazine that Hochul’s statements were documented.

And it came as she announced “$13.4 million in state grants to 37 New York abortion providers during a news conference held at Judson Memorial Church near Washington Square Park in Manhattan,” the report said.

The governor, in a tough fight to retain her office, commended “everyone involved in this congregation for inspiring us and letting us know that God is out there on our side as we continue to make sure that women have the rights that are God-given rights.”

Hochul claimed, “Light does prevail over darkness. And while there has been a dark pall cast over our nation in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, let that light continue to shine right here in the State of New York.”

She continued, “We’ll fight like hell to make sure that no one ever touches these rights right here. And we’ll be that beacon of hope. We’ll be that safe harbor for women all across this nation.”

The NYCF organization suggested that Hocul now has “embraced wicked lies” about the character and nature of God, human life, and compassion.