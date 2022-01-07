Democrat Governor Jay Inslee Vows to Make It a CRIME to Question Fraudulent Elections

Democrat Washington Governor Jay Inslee has vowed to make it a criminal offence to question fraudulent elections.

Yes, really.

Political reporter Jerry Cornfield broke the story on Twitter:

.@GovInslee says he wants to pass a law making it a crime to "willfully lie" about the legitimacy of election results without any evidence. He's taking aim at those who argue Joe Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election #waleg #waelex @POTUS — Jerry Cornfield (@dospueblos) January 6, 2022

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: It should come as no surprise that Inslee released a revolting screed on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest.

“One year later, it is vital that we remember the heroism and sacrifice of those who defended the heart of our democracy and resisted this attempted insurrection last January,” Inslee said in a written statement.

“The institutions of our democracy depend upon our continued refusal to allow those who would violently attack our system of government and undermine the will of the people to succeed. U.S. and state flags in Washington state, which are already currently lowered to half-staff, shall also now commemorate and honor those officers who were wounded, and whose lives were cut short, as a result of last January’s attack on the U.S. Capitol,” he added.

Big League Politics has reported on the Democrats’ war on the constitution that has ramped up considerably over the past year:

“A defense attorney for a Jan. 6 defendant has compared the treatment of his client to Soviet Russia and claimed he has “never seen such a blatant disregard for inmates’ rights.”

“The DC Jail is more reminiscent of Solzhenistyn’s ‘One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich’ than it is of any remotely acceptable penal institution,” the attorney wrote in a filing.

“It is so utterly shameful and far reacher than Your Honor saw fit, for other reasons, to hold both the Director of the City’s Department of Corrections and the Warden of the DC Jail in contempt of court,” they added.

The defense attorney noted that the DC Jail has made it incredibly difficult for him to perform his duties as these Soviet-style show trials are initiated by the regime.

“I have practiced criminal defense as an attorney throughout this entire country and have never seen such a blatant disregard for inmates’ rights as I have seen from this DC Jail. The countless hours I fought through DC Jail bureaucracy simply to be told how I could forward Discovery to my client was nothing more than a veiled attempt to thwart and discourage inmates from receiving the proofs in their own cases,” the attorney wrote.

“When I finally learned of the DC Jail’s requirements and fully complied, the flash drive of Discovery I provided was returned to me without so much as a single note or letter as to why it was not given to my client. To this day, I cannot obtain an answer as to why that Discovery was returned to me in such a derelict fashion,” they continued.

“There is a well-documented history of the DC Jail hindering attorney/client visits as well as refusing the Capitol Riot inmates the same privileges as other inmates to email their attorneys and families. The entire world but for the DC Jail has found Zoom and other electronic applications to provide video visits in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the attorney added.”

Democrats are becoming more openly tyrannical and contemptuous of the rights of the people. Their ruthless Machiavellian scheming may backfire.