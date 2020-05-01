Democrat Gov. Pritzker’s Wife and Kids Caught Visiting Florida While He Orders Illinois To Stay-at-Home

Democrat Gov. J. B. Pritzker told Illinois residents to cancel non-essential travel and stay-at-home to observe strict lockdown rules, but it seems those rules don’t apply to his own family.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s wife and children recently took a trip to Florida, flouting the state stay-at-home orders to visit the Sunshine State.

When confronted by a reporter about his family’s Florida trip, Gov. Pritzker refused to answer the question and told the reporter that his official duties have nothing to do with his family.

“My official duties have nothing to do with my family. So, I’m just not going to answer that question.”

.@GovPritzker your official duties have everything to do with your family if your telling every other family in the state to #StayHome . Your own family skipped town to go to Florida where they are reopening. This a spit in the face to illinois residents.pic.twitter.com/u2xxye5JFH — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) April 29, 2020

Kash Jackson described the Pritzker family trip as a “spit in the face to Illinois residents.”

One rule for thee, another for me

Gov. Pritzker is the latest Democrat leader to get caught breaking the very rules they set for other people, and its safe to say people are furious with the hypocrisy.

“Typical politician in today’s world,” said Brent Schorfheide. “You have to follow my rules we are ABOVE the law.”

“Who wants to jump in on the class action lawsuit with me?” asked BlueKnight. “He just said to all the peasants – Do as I say, not as I do.”

Other residents slammed the governor for continuing the lockdown of the state, ruining their holidays, while his own family goes to Florida. “Your order prohibited me and my family from enjoying our planned vacation. So how fair is that?”

Aaron Reesh demanded to know why mainstream media is refusing to cover the story of the Democrat governor’s family visiting Florida while he orders the state to stay-at-home. “Where is your coverage of this? The rules never apply to the swamp.“