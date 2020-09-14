Democrat Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Reducing Penalties for Sodomy With Minors

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new bill into law, granting judges more power to reduce the penalties for adults who commit sodomy with minors.

The controversial bill passed the Democrat-led legislature last week, amid huge backlash from the public. Advocates of the bill claim it will stop discrimination against the LGBT community who enjoy oral and anal sex with minors.

Democrat State Sen. Scott Wiener, who introduced the new law, said the extreme measures would end “blatant discrimination against young LGBT people engaged in the consensual activity.”

“It’s appalling that in 2020, California continues to discriminate against LGBTQ people by mandating that LGBTQ young people be placed on the sex offender registry in situations where straight people aren’t required to be placed on the registry,” Wiener said.

“SB 145 simply ends that discrimination by treating LGBTQ young people the exact same way that straight young people have been treated since 1944,” Wiener continued:

And make no mistake: the politics here are hard, with the massive Trump, QAnon, and MAGA misinformation campaign against the legislation. The facts are clear: SB 145 simply ends anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Today, California took yet another step toward an equitable society.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Many have criticized the bill, arguing that sex between a teenager and someone 10 years older than them is never consensual and should always warrant being placed on the sex offender registry.

“I cannot in my mind as a mother understand how sex between a 24-year-old and a 14-year-old could ever be consensual, how it could ever not be a registrable offense,” Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said when the bill was being debated in the legislature. “We should never give up on this idea that children should be in no way subject to a predator.”

Several Twitter accounts belonging to conservative politicians and personalities tweeted out criticism of Newsom following his decision to sign the bill into law.

“As a parent I’m appalled that last night our governor signed a law maintaining a 24-year-old can have sex with a 14-year-old and it not be considered predatory,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer tweeted. “An adult who commits ANY sex act on a minor 10 years younger must be registered a sex offender. Law must be changed.”

“DISGUSTING: Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed SB 145 to allow 24-year-olds to have sex with 14-year-olds without being required to register as a sex offender,” California politician Carl De Maio, a gay man himself, tweeted.