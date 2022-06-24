Democrat Drag Queen Arrested on Child Rape Charges

A far-left drag queen from Pennsylvania has been charged with 25 counts of child pornography following a two-year investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

Brice Patric Ryschon Williams, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania has been charged with 25 counts of felony class 2 child pornography and 18 counts of criminal use of a communications facility. He is being held on a $100,000 bail at Franklin County Corrections.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thepostmillennial.com reports: In May 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a tip to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section after finding child pornography on a Dropbox. The investigation resulted in authorities finding 49 files of children under the age of 18 performing sexual acts.

BREAKING: A Pennsylvania drag queen was just arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/WGO4ca35zg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2022

A subpoena was issued to confiscate the Comcast ISP address associated with the Dropbox which was listed belonging to an Anastasia Diamond, or Ana D, the outlet reports.

In July 2020, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted another 10 files of child pornography uploaded by the same user to the AG’s office. The investigation revealed that 9 of the 10 files submitted included child pornography.

On September 17, 2020, authorities seized the Dropbox through a search warrant, and shortly after they had it in their possession, another file of child pornography was uploaded to the service.

Following the search warrant, authorities uncovered 135 files of child pornography on the Dropbox registered to Ana D, including the files previously tipped to the AG’s office. In December 2020, one more file of children engaging in sexual acts was uploaded to the service.

FBI Special Agent Nye discovered that the name “Ana D” was a nickname for Anastasia Diamond, Brice Williams’ drag queen stage name. Williams was arrested on June 22, 2022.

Following Williams’ arrest, authorities found 25 videos of child pornography on his phone, but Special Agent Nye said that number is a small sample of the sexually explicit files they found on Williams’ devices, according to the outlet.

While in police custody, Williams admitted to searching, possessing, and sharing child pornography since 2014.

Brice Williams, an HIV case manager, is a prominent activist in the LGBTQ community and has worked with LGBTQ youth. Last year, he was a featured speaker at GLO Harrisburg, a center that offers a “safe space” for LGBTQ+ youth of color, according to PennLive.

On his now deactivated Instagram account “bricie95”, Williams lists himself as an “HIV Community Educator” and “Licensed Masters Level Social Worker.” He uses both he/him and she/her pronouns.

A Facebook post revealed that Williams took a strong liking to transgender youth and shared a story about a child transitioning.

Williams was set to perform in a Drag Show at the Harrisburg Comedy Zone on July 4, called “The Divas Down Under,” starring alongside other Drag Queens by the names of Poison, Fanci Dismount, Trixy Valentine, Jade Devere, Harpy Daniels, and Amythest Diamond. The theme is a flashback to the 1980’s,

Williams will appear in court on July 5, 2022.