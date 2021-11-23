Democrat Domestic Terrorist Darrell E. Brooks, Jr. Was Brainwashed by Leftist Propaganda

Darrell Brooks Jr., the man responsible for murdering innocent attendees at a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday night, was inspired to go on his killing spree by leftist propaganda fed to him by the mainstream media.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was bailed out of prison after posting an ‘inappropriately low’ bond after stalking, punching and running over his child’s mother. He also has a long criminal history. According to a report by the Daily Mail:

“The amateur rapper has a long criminal history dating back to 1999 with more than 15 arrests in the state of Wisconsin alone for charges including possession of drugs, strangulation and suffocation, battery, illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon and resisting arrest. “

“Between July 2020 and February 2021, Brooks was in custody awaiting a trial date on a $7,500 bond for shooting at his nephew after a fight over his old cell phone.”

“Milwaukee County Attorney John T Chisholm previously spoke of trying to reduce his county’s prison population. He even let a progressive criminal justice nonprofit called Vera perform an ‘audit’ on his office.

Rairfoundation.com reports: He killed five and injured 48 innocent people.

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: The victims have been identified as Dancing Grannies VirginiaSorenson, 79, Leanna Owens, 71 and Tamara Durand, 52, Citizen Bank employee Jane Kulich, 52, and 82-year-old Wilhelm Hospel, the husband of one of the grannies.

UPDATE: 18 children were brought to the emergency room as a result of the parade attack and 10 remain in intensive care:

UPDATE: Darrell Edward Brooks Jr.’s videos compiled from his social media:

UPDATE: A twitter user compiled social media posts allegedly belonging to Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. He tweeted anti-Trump political posts, anti-police and pro-BLM sentiment. If the posts are accurate, Brooks was heavily indoctrinated by leftist propaganda.

And he wanted to harm white people:

UPDATE: It is now being reported that “at least 5 people dead and more than 40 injured”.

UNCONFIRMED: Andy Ngo tweeted that the suspect “has posts on his social media in support of BLM causes, George Floyd & black nationalism. He also has a post about how to get away with running people over on the street.” Since he did not post the source, RAIR is adding as “unconfirmed”.

UPDATE: This appears to be the suspect’s Twitter account. It is unclear if other suspects are at large.

UPDATE: Suspect has been identified as Darrell Edward Brooks, Jr. He was arrested earlier this month for “Resisting or Obstructing an Officer”, “Bail Jumping-Felony”, “2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety”, “Disorderly Conduct”, and “Battery”. He has previous charges for “strangulation” and is evidently a sex offender.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted that he “has a very long criminal record”.

UPDATE: According to journalist Karol Markowicz, the suspect is Darrell E. Brooks. “Darrell E. Brooks, black male, late 30s is the suspect in custody in Waukesha.”

UNCONFIRMED: Person alleges on live broadcast the suspect is a black man with dreadlocks.

UPDATE:Statement from Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson:

UPDATE: From Journalist Molly Walsh: “11 adults and 12 pediatric patients transported to area hospitals. ‘There were some fatalities.’”

UPDATE: Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson reportedly said during a press conference that “it’s not known right now if the situation is terror-related”.

UPDATE: It is being reported that “at least 20 people have been injured.” Also see here.

In a horrific breaking story, an SUV plowed into a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow tweeted that the incident is an “unspeakable tragedy.” It is not yet known how many people were injured or even killed.

Local journalist Moshe Schwartz said that one person is reportedly in custody.

Sam Kraemer of the local Fox affiliate tweeted that “a holiday parade abruptly ended in tragedy”. He posted a video of a vehicle speeding toward the crowd:

Kraemer also linked to a statement by a “Police & Fire alerts” account that claimed a “mass casualty” incident took place, and first responders were on the scene:

Another video shows the moment the red SUV plows into the crowd (warning, graphic!):

Moshe Schwartz posted footage of what appears to be officers firing on the red SUV fleeing the scene:

Schwartz also posted an image of the alleged vehicle used:

A woman named “kayleen” claiming to live over the street where the parade took place posted a short video that she said was “odd video my boyfriend took”:

Journalist Tiffany Alaniz posted images by the same social media user “kayleen”: