Democrat Demands POTUS Charged in International Court for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

A Democratic lawmaker is demanding that President Trump is hauled before an international court and prosecuted for “crimes against humanity.”

State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-OH) demanded Sunday night that Trump be arrested and tried in The Hague for “crimes against humanity” over his promotion of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus.

In a massive Twitter meltdown, Galonski declared that she “can’t take it anymore.”

“I’ve been to The Hague,” she continued. “I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”

Washingtontimes.com reports: Mr. Trump on Sunday continued to promote hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 despite its lack of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, saying people who are already dying having nothing to lose in taking the drug. Others have cautioned against taking the drug because its effectiveness against the virus is still unknown.

According to the United Nations, the International Criminal Court (ICC), which operates at The Hague, defines “crimes against humanity” as including murder, extermination, enslavement, persecution, apartheid, torture and “other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering or serious bodily or mental injury.”

The ICC includes 123 state parties, of which the U.S. is not a member and cannot make referrals, Fox News reported. Fox News asked Ms. Galonski how she planned on making a referral but did not receive a response.

Ms. Galonski, who said she was a juvenile court magistrate for more than 14 year, told Ohio Capital Journal Sunday that she has “no idea” how to go about her plan.

“But how hard can it be?” she asked.

Ms. Galonski said she plans on finding out more Monday about the referral procedure.

“I need every lawyer that ever did any work on the international level to contact me at jtb1666@aol.com immediately,” she tweeted. “When we worked on international custody cases we had a cadre of lawyers working on the case. Suit up!”