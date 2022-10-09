Democrat Congressman’s Daughter’s Death Confirmed To Be From Toxic Vaccine Reaction

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter Gwen passed away earlier this year due to cardiac arrythmia caused by the toxic COVID-19 jab, according to a statement released by the family.

What caused the heart problem in a young and otherwise healthy teenager? The new release from her family gives us a clue:

A statement from the Casten family: pic.twitter.com/fHryLYeJif — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) October 7, 2022

Thelibertydaily.com reports: According to The Blaze:

“In layman’s terms, she was fine, and then her heart stopped,” the statement explained, noting that the young woman was healthy and that the family does not know the reason the heart issue occurred.

“Gwen was a healthy 2022 teenager. She ate well, exercised, got regular check-ups, didn’t suffer from any behavioral health issues, and had close relationships with family and friends. She was fully vaccinated, and quarantined after occasional positive, asymptomatic COVID tests during the omicron wave. She had just come home from an evening with friends, went to bed and didn’t wake up,” the family noted.

“We are heartbroken, but we are not unique. Sudden, unexplained heart-failure among young, healthy people is rare but real. We are left grasping at the wrong end of random chance,” the statement read. “None of us know when our last heartbeat will come. The best we can hope for is that when our loved ones do pass, we will have no regrets about the time we were lucky enough to share.”

Outside of Kirsch, us, and a handful of other smaller news outlets, nobody’s asking the question. Even those in conservative and alternative media are avoiding it. It’s understandable that the vast majority in both conservative and alternative media do not want to stir up controversy or be labeled negatively, but we are not facing a unique scenario. Countless young people are dying from similar circumstances and the Covid jabs appear to be the only difference between now and the days when teens didn’t regularly die from heart problems.

The questions need to be asked even if they’re uncomfortable. The truth needs to come out even if it causes pain. The jabs need to be stopped even if the powers-that-be are determined to keep them going.