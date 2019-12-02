Democrat Congressman Slams ‘Small Elite Group’ Trying To Impeach Trump: ‘You Are UnAmerican!’

Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff belong to a “small elite group” of lawmakers who represent “everything our country doesn’t stand for,” according to Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (D-NJ) who is bravely speaking out against the Democrat party establishment.

Rep. Van Drew points out to USAToday that no president has ever been removed from office, and to allow a “small elite group” of lawmakers to move forward with impeachment with the presidential election less than a year away is not only “unfathomable“, but “un-American.”

‘To some folks, that’s reminiscent of what was done to kings and queens many years ago,’ says Van Drew, USAToday reports.

‘Everything our country doesn’t stand for‘, he adds.

DailyMail report: Others within the party have disagreed, as the impeachment process has been unfolding in the house since October. Van Drew was one of only two Democrats who didn’t vote for impeachment when proposed by House leaders.

He opposed the inquiry looking into accusations that Trump pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter over possible corruption.

Trump has denied there ever was any quid pro quo because US aid to Ukraine had been held up prior to his request to the ally’s president. He calls the inquiry a ‘hoax’.

Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson, a 15-term veteran who chairs the Agriculture Committee, was the other dissenter.

Months even before the impeachment inquiry began, Van Drew, a former dentist from Cape May, made it a point to shake the president’s hand as he entered the House chamber in February.

Other Democratic lawmakers tried to avoid Trump.

Van Drew says he’s not fond of Trump’s ‘rudeness‘, but that he agrees with some of his positions and won’t shun the president publicly, reports USAToday.

‘My job isn’t really to like or dislike him‘, he told the news outlet.

‘My job is to exact as much goodwill and help for my district and for this nation and for this world that I possibly can while he’s president’.