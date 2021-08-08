Democrat Child Rapist Released on Bail While J6 Protestors Rot in Prison

The Democrat state senator who was arrested earlier this week for the rape of multiple children has been released on bail by a lenient judge.

Arizona state senator and pedophile Tony Navarrete, who is friends with high-ranking Democrats such as AOC and Kamala Harris, faces 49 years in prison for the rape of two underage boys.

Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Steve McCarthy set a lenient $50,000 bond for Navarrete, D-Phoenix following his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

Independentsentinel.com reports: Meanwhile, the J6 rioters and paraders rot in prison. Some were rioters but most just paraded around. A lot of the worst damage and violence was reportedly caused by FBI informants.

Navarrete was arrested Thursday night after Phoenix police received a complaint Wednesday about allegations of incidents involving sexual conduct starting in 2019. Police interviewed the alleged victims and then had one of them call Navarette, according to a probable cause statement.

In the recorded call, monitored by police, Navarrete, 35, acknowledged touching the victim’s penis and performing oral sex on the youth multiple times over several years, according to documents released by Maricopa County Superior Court.

Navarette told the youth he regretted his actions, knew they were wrong and repeatedly told the youth that the young man was not at fault for any of the interactions.

“Of course, I regret any bad actions that I did, absolutely wishing everything could be different. I’m sorry, mijo,” Navarrete was quoted as saying in the phone call. It appears he was not aware that police were listening in.

This creep will be released but people who merely walked through the Capitol, doing nothing wrong except trespass, are in prison, being bankrupted and tortured according to some prisoners.

Meanwhile, the perv admitted to sexual acts on a child, now 16 years of age.