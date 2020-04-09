Democrat Chicago Mayor Signs Executive Order Giving Coronavirus Benefits to Illegals

Chicago’s Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday signed an executive order granting all immigrants – including illegal aliens – the ability to recieve the city’s coronavirus benfits.

The city of Chicago has launched numerous programs to help residents cope with the financial strain caused by the pandemic. Such initiatives include a coronavirus Housing Assistance Grant program, an online resource program for students through the city’s public schools, and a $100 million Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund to help small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Lightfoot’s order will now allow illegals to tap into every single one of those programs.

“This order is more than just an official decree, it is a statement of our values as a city and as Americans,” the mayor said during the press conference Tuesday.

“Since COVID-19 first reached our city’s doorstep, we have been working around the clock to ensure all our residents are secure and supported, including our immigrant and refugee communities, who are among the most vulnerable to the impact of this pandemic,” Lightfoot added.

Dailycaller.com reports: Congress passed a $2.2 trillion relief bill in late March that provides major financial assistance to Americans struggling under the coronavirus pandemic. The stimulus package includes a $1,200 payout to all U.S. citizens, and allocates $350 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses.

However, progressive politicians have criticized the bailout package for excluding illegal aliens. House Democrats introduced the Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act, a bill that calls for allowing illegal aliens to obtain the financial benefits included in the relief package.

The Chicago mayor is not alone in setting aside benefits for the undocumented community. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that his administration has established a state fund to provide relief to businesses run by individuals not living in the U.S. legally.

Lightfoot, for her part, has long been a virulent critic of immigration enforcement, and has established sanctuary policies that forbid cooperation between local law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — which has led to notable stories of crimes by illegal aliens who evaded federal authorities.

The mayor on Tuesday cast her executive order has an inclusive measure for everyone living in the city.

“Here in Chicago, saying ‘we are all in this together’ means that during this crisis, no one gets left out and no one gets left behind,” she said.