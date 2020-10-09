Democrat Candidate Zul Mohamed Arrested, Charged With 109 Counts for Mail-in Ballot Fraud Plot

Texas mayoral candidate Zul Mohamed was arrested Wednesday night and charged with a whopping 109 counts of voter fraud.

Mohamed (D) was running to become Mayor of Carrollton, but he got caught in a massive mail-in ballot plot.

“Mail ballots are inherently insecure and vulnerable to fraud, and I am committed to safeguarding the integrity of our elections. My office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this form of fraud,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Investigators were tipped off after someone requested absentee ballots be sent to a PO Box which supposedly belonged to a nursing home.

When investigators contacted residents whose ballots had been requested to be sent to the PO Box, they learned that the individuals never applied for ballots.

Authorities later learned that the PO Box was obtained with a fake Texas driver’s license so they began to surveil the post office.

Wednesday night the box of absentee ballots was picked up at the post office facility.

Law enforcement searched Mohamed’s home and that’s when they found the box of ballots with many already open.

Fox News reported:

A Texas mayoral candidate was arrested Wednesday night and faces felony voter fraud charges after allegedly sending 84 applications for mail-in ballots.

Zul Mohamed, who’s running to become the mayor of Carrollton, a city roughly one hour north of Dallas, was charged with 25 counts of knowingly possessing a ballot with intent to defraud, a second-degree felony, and 84 counts of providing false info on a voting application, a third-degree felony, according to the Texas attorney general’s office

“Voter fraud is a serious and widespread issue and cannot be tolerated,” Denton County Sheriff Tracey Murphree said in a statement. “The fact an actual candidate for public office would engage in these activities is appalling. We will continue to aggressively investigate allegations of voter fraud.”

If convicted, Mohamed faces up to 20 years in prison.

So when is Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar getting arrested and charged for carrying out a similar ballot harvesting scheme?