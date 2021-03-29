Democrat BLOCKS Sen. Ted Cruz From Sharing Horrific Video of Kids in ‘Biden Cages’

Sen. Ted Cruz was aggressively blocked by a Biden staffer from filming the inhumane conditions where migrant children are being held in ‘Biden cages’ at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn led a group of senators to Donna, Texas, where migrants have been dangerously packed into detention centers.

“Please give dignity to the people. Please give dignity to the people. … Please respect the people, the rules,” the Biden staffer shouted at Cruz while blocking his camera with her face.

“So you work for the commissioner, you’re a senior adviser, you were hired two weeks ago and you’re instructed to ask us to not have any pictures taken here because the political leadership at DHS does not want the American people to know it,” Cruz said.

“Please don’t treat the people as such,” the Biden staffer screeched.

“Your policies are unfortunately trying to hide them. I understand that you were instructed,” Cruz calmly responded.

“I respect them, and I want to fix this situation, and the administration that you work for is responsible for these conditions.”

These are the pictures the Biden administration doesn’t want the American people to see. This is why they won’t allow the press.



This is the CBP facility in Donna, Texas.



This is a humanitarian and a public health crisis. pic.twitter.com/UlibmvAeGN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

Nypost.com reports: Republican senators on Friday released shocking visuals of migrants and children packed into border facilities as they railed against what they called a border crisis of President Biden’s own creation. Cruz posted images of migrants crammed into pens, almost on top of one another.

“The Donna facility where that video you just showed was taken, the Donna facility is this giant tent city that they’ve built. It’s massive. It’s designed to hold a thousand people but under Covid restrictions, its capacity is 250. It right now has over 4,000 people in it. It is at a 1,500% capacity and that meant you saw in these cages children, little boys and little girls, side by side, they’re not 6-feet apart,” Cruz said on Sunday.

“In that facility, children are testing positive for Covid at roughly a 10% rate,” he said.