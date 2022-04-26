Democrat Admits Elon Musk’s Twitter Free Speech Policy ‘Not Good’ For Democrat Party

Democrats are on the brink of losing both the House and Senate in the upcoming 2022 congressional midterm elections and party insiders fear Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover signals the end of their chances.

Elon Musk has announced that restoring free speech to the platform is his most urgent priority.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement included in the press release announcing the deal.

The concept of free speech in America does not sit well with Radical leftists and Democrats who have relied on social media platforms banning and censoring conservative voices before recent elections.

White House officials and Democratic strategists are now scrambling behind the scenes, concerned about how Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter will affect the 2024 presidential election — especially whether the billionaire will allow former President Donald Trump to return to the platform.

One strategist close to some of the party’s biggest Silicon Valley megadonors said “it’s not good” for the Democratic Party.

“Now, Trump will use Twitter to do far more damage to regain power in 2022 and 2024 while Elon Musk has given no indication that he will do anything to stop him,” Mary Anne Marsh, a veteran Democratic strategist, told CNBC.

Members of the Biden’s administration and party strategists are worried that free speech will rise on Twitter under Musk’s leadership and ahead of the 2024 presidential election, which could see Biden facing off against Trump in a rematch. Barack Obama is among a group of radical leftists deeply concerned that Musk’s acquisition of Twitter could allow Trump to return to the platform, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Jen Psaki declined to comment when asked about Musk’s deal, but did fire a warning shot in advance of the Tesla founder taking over at Twitter HQ.

According to Psaki, Biden “has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter, and others to spread misinformation disinformation,” she said at a briefing Monday, adding that they need to be held accountable.