Democrat Activists Caught Teaching Illegals How To Vote Twice

Democrat activists have been caught red-handed issuing Spanish-language instructions to illegal aliens regarding how to vote not once, but twice, in the midterm elections, while assuring them they will get away with voting Democrat twice because “no ID is required.”

The illegal text messages targeting Spanish-speaking illegal aliens across many states are also spreading fear-based propaganda about President Trump, with many of the messages referring to the president of the United States as the “anti-Christ” who “wants to murder Mexicans.”

Wayne Allyn Root reports: For two years now since President Trump’s election, I’ve chronicled the violence, threats of violence and just plain hysteria and unhinged nature of Democrats with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

But the mainstream media continues to flood the airwaves with the narrative that President Trump and Republicans are “divisive” and “racist” and use “hate speech.”

Well I now have proof of who the divisive party is. Somehow I wound up on the text message list for a group claiming to be the Nevada Democratic Party and multiple liberal organizations looking to “get out the vote.”

The texts I’m getting are so vile, hateful and disgusting even I’m in shock. And it takes a lot to shock me. But even worse than the slander and hate speech is the fact that Democrats are clearly engaged in a voter fraud conspiracy.

Let me share the hate Democrats are sending out daily in texts to voters. I guarantee normal Americans will be revolted.

First of all, these Democrat “get out the vote” texts I am bombarded with all day, every day, arrived without ever asking for my permission. That’s a violation of the law.

Secondly, most of them arrive in Spanish, which tells me that either Democrats assume the typical Democrat voter no longer speaks English…or they have me on a list aimed directly at foreign-born, non English speakers. It is telling what they are saying to these foreign-born Democrat voters.

These texts from liberal groups claim that we must vote for Democrats because Trump and Nevada U.S. Senator Dean Heller “will deport and jail your family. Trump and Heller hate Mexicans. Vote.”

Well since I can only be deported if I’m here illegally, Democrats are clearly aiming these texts directly at illegal aliens. But isn’t it a crime for illegals to vote?

Worse, isn’t it a serious crime for Democrats to be urging illegals to vote? But who else could they be targeting, if they are warning that me and my family will be detained, jailed and deported by Trump and Senator Dean Heller if I don’t vote Democrat?

But wait. It gets better.

These texts actually said and I quote…

“F—K Trump. Stupid Republican retard. Trump is the anti-christ. Trump loves misery and hates Mexicans. Trump wants you to die. Trump wants to murder Mexicans.”

How’s THAT for divisive and hateful?

I am in possession of many texts that say “F–K Trump.”

And here’s the most damning one of all- The liberal groups are urging their supporters to break the law. They say and I quote, “You can vote once early and once on election day.“

Then they stress multiple times “NO ID REQUIRED” and you don’t need to speak English.

Then they ask, “Do you need a ride to the polls?

Those are quotes.

Folks this is organized voter fraud being urged by liberal organizations.

They also cheer for the illegal alien caravan and urge me to donate money to support the caravan. They want to help this illegal mob reach America.

They are proud to say #openborders at the end of each text.

Democrats and their liberal allies are coordinating a conspiracy to steal elections through fraud and criminal actions. They clearly are helping illegal aliens vote by the millions. And they are urging them to vote multiple times — all while making the case they can’t get in trouble because no ID is required.

They are urging it all on with over-the-top hate speech.

It’s clear these texts are all aimed at illegal aliens- who of course are prohibited from voting under the laws of the United States of America.

I have all the texts and phone numbers if any politician or government agency is actually interested in Democrats coordinating voter fraud and criminal activity.