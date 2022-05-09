Democrat Activists Firebomb Anti-Abortion HQ – FBI Decline To Investigate

An anti-abortion group’s office in Madison, Wisconsin was firebombed by a group of Democratic activists on Saturday night – and the FBI is refusing to investigate the incident.

According to police, a Molotov cocktail was hurled inside the building but failed to ignite, but a separate fire was then started.

“It appears a specific non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted,” said Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement.

Infowars.com reports: Outside the building, a graffitied message read, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

“What you’re going to see here is a direct threat against us,” said Wisconsin Family Action group president Julaine Appling. “Imagine if somebody had been in the office when this happened. They would have been hurt.”

The attack comes days after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealed a majority of the Justices had agreed to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Democrat Gov. Tony Evers condemned the violent attack in a statement Sunday, saying that “hurting others is never the answer,” and urging the left to “work against overturning Roe and attacks on reproductive rights by leading with empathy and compassion.”

“We condemn violence and hatred in all forms, including the actions at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison last night. We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another’s view,” Evers tweeted. “Violence is not the way forward. Hurting others is never the answer.”

“We will work against overturning Roe and attacks on reproductive rights by leading with empathy and compassion. We will defend what we believe in with our words and our voices—in the streets, in halls of government, and at the ballot box. In Wisconsin, we must lead by example,” he added.

Attorney General Josh Kaul called for an investigation into the “disgraceful and unacceptable” attack on the pro-life group HQ.

“This incident must be fully investigated and whoever is responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he tweeted Sunday.