Demi Lovato: I Am NOT a Woman – I Am Non-Binary Now

Pop star Demi Lovato, just weeks after coming out as “pansexual,” has declared that she is no longer a woman and is instead “non-binary”.

Lovato made the revelation in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato wrote.

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

“Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” she added.

In a video accompanying the post, Lovato said her new gender identification "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression" and allows her to feel more "authentic" and "true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."

Lovato sported the unisex haircut that she recently explained has allowed her to free herself “of the gender and sexuality norms” she says were placed on her “as a Christian in the South.”

The singer is the latest celebrity to identify as gender “non-binary.” Other stars who have adopted the label include actress-singer Janelle Monáe, singer Sam Smith, and Billions star Asia Kate Dillon.

Lovato came out as "pansexual" during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience."