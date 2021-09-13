Dementia Joe Trolled by MAGA Kids (PHOTOS)

A group of very young Trump supporters hilariously trolled Joe Biden in Shanksville, PA over the weekend – much to the horror of Biden’s handlers.

Joe posed with the children for a photo, blissfully unaware that the kids were all decked out in pro-Trump gear.

In the photo, you can see the children smiling widely, with some of them bursting with laughter at Joe’s complete lack of awareness.

Look really close at this picture. 👀🙌🏻😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vdp67iYz4p — Stephanie (@StephHoover8) September 12, 2021

Here’s another angle:

Nice hats the children are wearing…I especially love the red shirt. 😉🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/JE089cXhI8 — KidDoc1992 (@KidDoc32) September 12, 2021

Waynedupree.com reports: Here’s what some people said about the photo online:

“Holy crap, these little shits are the best trolls”

“They all have “shit-eating” grins”

“Gotta love those hats LOL”

“Is it sad that I was just looking for his hand to be inappropriately placed on a child?”

“81 mil votes and you couldn’t find one supporter for photo op”

“Yeah, I was expecting to be angered by creepy, inappropriate touching. Didn’t even notice the other stuff.”

“He wanted to sniff them but the hats were in the way”

“The hats and the shirt!!!!! Lol”

“Joe had no clue. the guy doesn’t even know what his wife looks like”

“great troll kids, you did us all proud”

I’ll tell you what, those kids have some amazing parents, that’s for sure.