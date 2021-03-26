Dementia Joe: ‘I’m Running for Re-election in 2024, Folks’

Joe Biden confirmed Thursday his intention to run for re-election in 2024, despite rumors that Kamala Harris is set to take over before his term ends.

“The answer is yes,” Biden told reporters. “My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.” BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * During Thursday’s press conference, Biden admitted he misses President Donald Trump. “Oh God, I miss him,” he blurted out to a room full of stunned reporters.

Breitbart.com reports: Biden said he “expected” he would run with Vice President Kamala Harris.

When pressed on his assertion that he would run for re-election, Biden pushed back.

“Look, I don’t know where you guys come from, man … I am a great respecter of fate. I have never been able to plan for 3.5 years ahead for certain,” he said.

He appeared exasperated when a reporter asked him whether he expected to run against former President Donald Trump in 2024, claiming he did not even think about it.

“I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party,” he said. “Do you?”

Biden will turn 82 years old in 2024.

“The way I view things, I’ve become a great respecter of fate in my life,” Biden said. “I set a goal that’s in front of me to get things done for the people I care most about.”