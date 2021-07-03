Dementia Joe: ‘Global Warming’ Caused Florida Condo To Collapse

President Joe Biden suggested Thursday that global warming may have been the cause of the condo collapse in Miami, Florida.

Yes, really.

“We don’t have any firm proof of what’s happened,” Biden said.

“There are all kinds of discussions about whether or not they thought that water level rising, what impact it had.”

He added, “And interesting to me, I didn’t raise it, but how many of the survivors and how many of the families talked about the impact of global warming. How much, and they [don’t] know exactly, [but] they talked about sea levels rising and about how, how they were, and and the combination of that and the concern about incoming storms, incoming tropical storms.”

Just a week after the tragic Miami condo collapse, Biden is already calling suggestions "global warming" may have been to blame "rational speculation." pic.twitter.com/Unn3tWRFxF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 1, 2021

Summit.news reports: It is patently ridiculous to jump to ‘rising sea levels’ and storms as a potential cause of building collapsing before any investigation into building quality and maintenance has been carried out, yet it isn’t the first time it has been raised.

Days ago Biden’s Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm suggested that climate change could have played a role in the collapse.

There’s nothing that can’t be blamed on climate change https://t.co/0XbP9dP608 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 29, 2021

“Obviously, we don’t know fully, but we do know that the seas are rising. We know that we’re losing inches and inches of beaches, not just in Florida but all around,” Granholm said.

“Michigan, where I’m from, we’ve seen the loss of beaches because the waters are rising, so this is a phenomenon that will continue,” she added.

Eh?

Yes, a global climate phenomenon affected a single swimming pool and parking garage but didn’t affect neighboring structures https://t.co/sULLAUwrgX — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) June 29, 2021

This wouldn’t have anything to do with Biden’s impending infrastructure bill would it?

They never let any crisis go to waste.