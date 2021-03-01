‘Dementia’ Joe Bungles Democrats’ Names, Asks ‘What Am I Doing Here?’

A confused Joe Biden struggled to read a speech Friday as he bungled the names of Democrat members of Congress and asked, “What am I doing here?”

Biden was in Houston to visit an area affected by last week’s fatal winter storms. However, as is evident in the video below, he appeared to struggle forming simple sentences:

“Representatives, uh, Sheryl— Shirley Jackson Lee,” Biden mumbled, getting the name of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee wrong.

“Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Pinneli— excuse me, Pinell, and, uh, what am I doing here?” he added, before looking down in defeat at the podium.

“I’m going to lose track here, and, uh, um— Mayor [Sylvester] Turner, Judge [Lina] Hidalgo, uh, thank you all for welcoming us,” Biden said as the crowd looked on in horror.

Breitbart.com reports: On Thursday, Biden had to be reminded by Vice President Kamala Harris to retrieve his mask.

The president was appearing at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and had concluded his remarks and went to chat with medical personnel unmasked.

After receiving a thumbs-up from a double-masked Dr. Anthony Fauci, Harris asked Biden, “Where’s your mask?”

“My mask!” he said before returning to the podium to retrieve it.