‘Dementia’ Joe Bungles Democrats’ Names, Asks ‘What Am I Doing Here?’

A confused Joe Biden struggled to read a speech Friday as he bungled the names of Democrat members of Congress and asked, “What am I doing here?”
Biden was in Houston to visit an area affected by last week’s fatal winter storms. However, as is evident in the video below, he appeared to struggle forming simple sentences:
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
“Representatives, uh, Sheryl— Shirley Jackson Lee,” Biden mumbled, getting the name of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee wrong.
“Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Pinneli— excuse me, Pinell, and, uh, what am I doing here?” he added, before looking down in defeat at the podium.
“I’m going to lose track here, and, uh, um— Mayor [Sylvester] Turner, Judge [Lina] Hidalgo, uh, thank you all for welcoming us,” Biden said as the crowd looked on in horror.
Breitbart.com reports: On Thursday, Biden had to be reminded by Vice President Kamala Harris to retrieve his mask.
The president was appearing at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and had concluded his remarks and went to chat with medical personnel unmasked.
After receiving a thumbs-up from a double-masked Dr. Anthony Fauci, Harris asked Biden, “Where’s your mask?”
“My mask!” he said before returning to the podium to retrieve it.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Trump Vows to Oust Deep State RINOs: ‘Your Days Are Numbered’ - March 1, 2021
- The Queen Tells Brits To ‘Think About Others’ & Get Vaccinated - March 1, 2021
- U.S. Sees Lowest Flu Season On Record – “It’s Beautiful – Masks Really Work!” - March 1, 2021