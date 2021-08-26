Demands For Joe Biden’s Resignation Grow Following American Deaths In Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is being called an “unfit” leader with “blood on his hands” after two bombings outside Kabul airport killed at least 60 people including as many as 12 US soldiers.
Twelve elected Republicans have demanded that Biden resign immediately following reports of Americans being killed in the bombing attacks.
Brietbart reports: The list of the 12 Republicans calling for Biden’s resignation includes Rep. Jim Banks (ID), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ), Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Rep. Lance Gooden (TX), Rep. Byron Donalds (FL), Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX), Rep. Greg Steube (FL), Rep. Mike Garcia (CA), and Rep. Jody Hice (GA).
Six other Republicans have called for senior administration officials to resign immediately. Those include Reps. Mary Miller (IL), Mike Johnson (LA), Don Bacon (NE), Chris Stewart (UT), and Jackie Walorski (ID), as well as Sen. Josh Hawley (MO).
Others frustrated with Biden’s incompetence have also called for Biden’s resignation: