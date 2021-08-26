Demands For Joe Biden’s Resignation Grow Following American Deaths In Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is being called an “unfit” leader with “blood on his hands” after two bombings outside Kabul airport killed at least 60 people including as many as 12 US soldiers.

Twelve elected Republicans have demanded that Biden resign immediately following reports of Americans being killed in the bombing attacks.

Brietbart reports: The list of the 12 Republicans calling for Biden’s resignation includes Rep. Jim Banks (ID), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ), Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Rep. Lance Gooden (TX), Rep. Byron Donalds (FL), Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX), Rep. Greg Steube (FL), Rep. Mike Garcia (CA), and Rep. Jody Hice (GA).

Joe Biden has blood on his hands.



The buck stops with the President of the United States.



This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden’s weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 26, 2021

Biden Admin views abandoned people in Afghanistan as a political nuisance.



Maybe looking at them as real people instead of 'papers to push' would produce rescues rather than deaths.



It's time for Biden to RESIGN NOW!!! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) August 26, 2021

While we are supposed to be the most powerful military in the world, we now see our leader and so-called Commander-in-Chief completely kneeling to the Taliban and asking for their permission to get our people out of there.



Biden should resign.

@FoxFriendsFirst pic.twitter.com/Xd5nWJ0Zu3 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) August 25, 2021

As our adversaries watch on, one can only imagine they have determined America is vulnerable right now. The American people are at risk, and we cannot afford to wait for the next crisis to strike. President Biden is not up to role of Commander-in-Chief and should resign. (6/6) — Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) August 19, 2021

These past few days have proven what we’ve already known about Biden and Harris.



They are completely unfit to lead.



They must resign! — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) August 17, 2021

Calling on the leader of the free world to resign his office immediately weighs heavy on my heart, but this must happen to restore American’s safety both at home & abroad, our honor, & faith in the Chief Executive to faithfully execute the duties of the Presidency.



Statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ilyEUKrZcN — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 23, 2021

Six other Republicans have called for senior administration officials to resign immediately. Those include Reps. Mary Miller (IL), Mike Johnson (LA), Don Bacon (NE), Chris Stewart (UT), and Jackie Walorski (ID), as well as Sen. Josh Hawley (MO).

The Biden Administration's reckless withdrawal from Afghanistan is endangering American lives, weakening our national security & abandoning our Afghan allies. I'm calling for the immediate resignation of the president's entire national security team. https://t.co/GqIjLx0D1u pic.twitter.com/RFxTcXwRiq — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) August 25, 2021

Others frustrated with Biden’s incompetence have also called for Biden’s resignation:

Secretary of State Blinken and his deputy Wendy Sherman left Americans and locally employed staff in Afghanistan while the US and NATO troops evacuated.



They must now resign. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 26, 2021

Joe Biden must resign immediately — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) August 26, 2021

This is the biggest failure by a US President in my lifetimes. Biden and his administration must all resign in shame — Travis (@TWines4congress) August 26, 2021